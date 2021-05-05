movies

Sonu Sood Pens Emotional Note For People Who Have Lost Loved Ones Due to Covid-19

Sonu Sood, who has been doing several philanthropic activities since the Covid-19 pandemic, penned an emotional note offering support to people who have lost loved ones.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood said anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of oxygen or injection has not failed.

“Anyone who has lost a loved one due toï¿½ scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell themï¿½ You didn’t fail, We did," Sonu tweeted late on Tuesday night.

Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the Covid crisis. He and his team recently saved the lives of 22 patients at a Bengaluru hospital, and also arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad for necessary treatment.

On May 3, Sonu thanked Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for backing his appeal for free education to children of those who lost their lives to Covid.

“Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen," Sonu wrote to Priyanka, along with a folded hands emoji.

first published:May 05, 2021, 15:57 IST