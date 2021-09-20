Sonu Sood Pens Statement After IT Surveys: 'You Don't Have to Tell Your Side of the Story, Time Will'

After the Income Tax Department surveyed actor Sonu Sood’s offices, property and residence, the actor has penned a note on social media. In the statement, the actor said that he does not need to tell ‘his side of the story.’ Sonu also said that every rupee of his foundation goes to the needy or to save a life. He further added that he has also urged brands to donate his endorsement fees to charities. He further added that he was not able to help people for a few days as he was attending guests and from now will be back to helping people in need.

The actor captioned the post with a Hindi couplet, saying that he has the support and well-wishes of every Indian. Take a look at his official statement below:

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Saturday alleged that Sood and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore and claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group, it was found that he routed his “unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities". It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

“During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion has been found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the CBDT said, in a statement.

Sonu Sood’s humanitarian efforts during the pandemic have won him a huge fan following across the country in the past year. The 48-year-old actor was lauded for his charitable work, helping migrants and those in medical crises. He organised special flights home for migrants stranded by last year’s lockdown and in April-May. At the peak of the second wave, he was one of the most active celebs organising oxygen for Covid patients.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the period drama Prithviraj. Sonu is also a part of the Telugu action-drama Acharya.

