Sonu Sood Pledges To Push Start-Ups With His Latest Show - Will It Be Another Shark Tank India?

Sonu Sood is known for his philanthropy and is also widely respected for the same. Now, the actor has taken charge to push India’s start-ups. On Thursday, Sonu Sood took to his social media handles and announced a new show titled ‘Kuberan’s House’. For the unversed, Kuber is considered as the god of wealth in Hindu mythology.

In the poster, Sonu Sood was seen posing in a shirt and tie, paired with a blue jacket. He also wore sunglasses to add awag to his look. “You Dream I will make them come true. *Kuberan’s House* Coming soon on Colors . A DivyaRam talkies Pvt Ltd & Tien Sher Entertainment Production @kuberanshouse @colors @drtalkies,” the actor wrote in the caption. The poster also had ‘India’s biggest start-up showcase’ written on it.

Check Out Sonu Sood’s Post Here:

Several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the show. “Omg so so excited,” one of the fans wrote. Several social media users also sent wishes to the actor.

While not many details about the concept of the show have been shared so far, looks like it will be very similar to Shark Tank India. The show had Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal as its judges. It had a simple concept – budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to ‘sharks’ (who all are already India’s leading entrepreneurs) to gain investment. The season two of Shark Tank India was also announced recently and since then fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood who is otherwise known for negative roles on screen, became a real-life hero after he helped thousands of people rescue amid the coronavirus pandemic. From providing food and shelter to the needy to oxgen cylinders and hospital beds, Sood arranged it all.

