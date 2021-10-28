Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Sonu Sood, R Madhavan, Malaika Arora Lead Bollywood's Wishes For Shah Rukh Khan's Son

After several rejections, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan has finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after a drug raid on luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. A few days ago, Aryan , who was in Arthur Road Jail, moved to the Bombay High Court for his bail application. After three days of perusal, the star-kid was finally granted bail. After the news of his bail came out, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate SRK and support him.

R Madhavan tweeted, “Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen."

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Shah Rukh’s Happy New Year co-star Sonu Sood also tweeted with a couplet in Hindi.

समय जब न्याय करता है,तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती।— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

Actress Swara Bhasker wrote, “FINALLY !" with clap emojis. Take a look at some reactions from other Bollywood artists below:

Finally !!! Bail Granted ! #AryanKhanDrugsCase ! Thank God!— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 28, 2021

Finally!!!Prayers and Healing. — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 28, 2021

Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021

Imagine how many people wt lesser resources hv unnecessarily languished in assorted Indian jails thanks to a seriously twisted/flawed systemWhile I’m glad HC has granted bail, judges in lower courts need to understand that this reversal is a ?? mark on their judicial abilities — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) October 28, 2021

I want to have a blast tonight!— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021

I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did.That has to change!!!God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan.— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, many other celebrities from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Preity Zinta were seen visiting Shah Rukh at his residence while Aryan was in jail.

