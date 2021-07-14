Sonu Sood Reacts to Young Fan Breaking TV After Seeing Him Getting Beaten Up in a Movie

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has garnered immense praise for his commendable acting chops. The fan following of the actor in the last year and a half has multiplied due to his phenomenal philanthropic work during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu went out of his way to help people amid the COVID crisis. The actor first came into the limelight after he assisted migrants to reach their hometowns. Following the nationwide lockdown, migrants started walking barefoot towards their hometown, and several suffered injuries or died on the way. Looking at their plight, Sonu extended help to ensure safe travel for them.

Earlier this year, when the country was struggling during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu made oxygen cylinders and other medicinal drugs available for the people in need. People used to tweet their problems and tag Sonu. Fortunately, almost everyone got assistance from him and his team. Sonu has also provided jobs to many and for the people of India, the actor was no less than a messiah.

Recently, Sonu shared a funny incident wherein a young fan reportedly broke a television set on seeing the actor being beaten up. The 7-year-old got angry as his hero was being badly thrashed in the film. The young lad from Sangareddy vented his frustration on the TV set and broke it into pieces.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, he wrote, “Don't break your TVs. His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now.”

Arrreee, Don't break your TVs, His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now 😆😆 https://t.co/HB8yM8h1KZ— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2021

While speaking to Pinkvilla, the Simmba actor shared that he was doing charity since his college days but it took a pandemic to take his social work to a national level. The actor revealed that his philanthropic work has contributed to his acting career as well. Sonu informed that he has been flooded with offers of lead roles in various films but he is making the decision wisely.

Sonu will be seen on the big screen in E Niwas’s upcoming film Kisaan.

