Sonu Sood Receives Prestigious UNDP Award for Humanitarian Efforts Amid Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out some real heroes to limelight, from doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers to actors like Sonu Sood. The actor may have played a villain in most of his movies, but he turned out to be a saviour for many migrant labourers, students, and others amid pandemic.

The actor has been praised for his work on social media. According to a report, the actor has now also been conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). According to DNA, the award was presented to Sood through a virtual ceremony on Monday.

Sood expressed his gratitude as he received the award. He called it a rare honour and very special. The actor maintained his humility as he said he has done whatever little he could for his fellow countrymen without any expectations. He expressed his happiness for being recognized and awarded. Sood extended his support to the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the Social Development Goals by 2030. “Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals”, said the 47-year-old actor.

Sood has become a messiah for most of the needy migrant labourers, students, and people with medical emergencies amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Sood helped arrange transport for the people stuck during the lockdown, he also helped in providing smartphones, and mobile network towers for students who could not attend the online classes. He is easily accessible on Twitter where people have flooded his mentions and comments with cries of help.

No more climbing of trees anymore for your online classes. Your village will have its own mobile tower this week. @Karan_Gilhotra https://t.co/b4xWwNjhiy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 29, 2020

Sood is not the first actor to be recognised for his humanitarian efforts by the United Nations. Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra have also been honoured by different UN bodies for their work in helping the needy.

The UNDP is present in about 170 countries and territories and works to eradicate poverty while also protecting the planet which faces the climate crisis. The organisation helps countries develop strong policies, skills, partnerships and institutions for sustainable progress. In India, UNDP has been working since 1951, contributing in all areas of human development, from systems and institutional strengthening to inclusive growth and sustainable livelihoods, as well as sustainable energy, environment and resilience.