Sonu Sood Receives Warm Welcome With Hooting and Cheering in Rajasthan; Check Out Viral Video

Sonu Sood is a versatile actor whose career spans over two decades. Having done films in multiple languages, the Happy New Year actor managed to break through the clutter of the Indian Film Industry with films like Yuva and Dabbang. He is also noted for his humanitarian works during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic and leading a de-glamourised life. The Jodhaa Akbar actor was recently in Jaisalmer to interact with the jawans of the Border Security Force. The Entertainment actor received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the place, and the video of the event is going viral on social media.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Sonu Sood is seen sticking his body out of his car’s sunroof as he greets his fans with folded hands. His fans filled the entire road as they were hooting and cheering for their favourite star.

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans took to the comments section to shower love on the actor. One of the fans wrote, “Man with a golden heart 💛 ❤," another wrote, “Deserve this❤️." A third fan commented, “Real hero."

Earlier, Sonu Sood’s another video went viral on social media wherein the actor can be seen making the evening colourful and entertaining as he grooved to the Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ on stage with soldiers. Not just this, Sonu also crooned the Rajasthani folk song ‘Padharo Mhare Des’ with local artists. Reacting to these videos, Sonu’s fans showered their love and called him the ‘real hero.

Sonu Sood recently hit the headlines when he shared a video where he can be seen travelling on the footboard of a train, it got mixed reactions from the netizens. Post this, Northern Railways schooled the Simbba actor for the same.

Sonu Sood took a prompt note of this statement by issuing an apology. He wrote, “Apologies. Just sat there watching how would those lakhs of poor people feel whose lives still pass through the train doors. Thank You for this message and for improving the railway system of the country."

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj in which he essayed the historical character of Chand Bardai. Besides his acting projects, the actor has also taken charge to push India’s start-ups. Last year, he had announced a new show titled ‘Kuberan’s House’ which is touted to be quite similar to Shark Tank India.

