Sonu Sood Replaces R Madhavan In Ranveer Singh-Starrer Simmba
The announcement about Sonu's entry into the Simmba cast comes after R. Madhavan made it clear that he can't be a part of the movie due to his shoulder injury.
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Actor Sonu Sood has come on board for Rohit Shetty's upcoming entertainer Simmba. He says the "challenging" role will make him do a lot of homework.
The announcement about Sonu's entry into the Simmba cast comes after R. Madhavan made it clear that he can't be a part of the movie due to his shoulder injury. Sonu will join Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the movie. Sonu told IANS: "I can't reveal much about the character, but all I can say is that it is one of the most challenging roles that I will be playing." He will be seen as an anti-hero.
"I think it's exciting to have a role with multiple layers... and something which challenges you to work on it, always gives a high to an actor. This is something which will need me to work a lot and study a few things. Once the film comes out, people will come to know about it. And yes, it will put me to do some kind of homework," Sonu added.
The actor is currently working on his look for the film with Shetty, with whom he is collaborating for the first time. Shetty is known for his out-and-out masala entertainers topped with all elements associated with a Bollywood potboiler.
Simmba, presented by Reliance Entertainment, also marks the debut collaboration of Shetty and Karan Johar. It will release on December 28.
