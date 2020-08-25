Sonu Sood Requests Government to Postpone NEET, JEE Exams Due to Coronavirus Threat

Bollywood actor and social worker Sonu Sood has requested the government to postpone the NEET, JEE examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. He tweeted, "It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students!"

This statement has come in the wake of the the Education Ministry finalising the date for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). JEE-M which was initially meant to be held in April was postponed to September, as has been the NEET exam which was delayed twice due to rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on".

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.