Sonu Sood Saves Life of Man Injured in Road Accident in Punjab’s Moga

Actor Sonu Sood is no less than a Messiah for the poor and needy people. He has received significant praise in the last two years for helping hundreds of individuals during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, he once again set another example of humanity, for which people from across the country are praising him.

This time, the actor saved a man who was severely injured in a road accident near the Kotkapura bypass in the Moga district of Punjab. Sonu carried the injured man in his arms and took him to the hospital in his vehicle.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

The videos of Sonu Sood carrying the man in his arms have gone viral on social media. According to witnesses, the incident occurred on Tuesday (February 8) night, when two vehicles collided near the Kotkapura bypass.

The actor, who was passing by shortly after the accident, pulled over near the site to help the injured man. He was also assisted by his team members in the rescue process. The condition of the man is now said to be stable.

This noble gesture by the actor is being widely praised by his fans. Sonu is one of the few Bollywood actors with whom people frequently share their problems. He has also donated cycles to girls and organised teaching programmes for children in many states.

In 2020, during the nationwide lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak, Sonu Sood helped 1,00,000 migrant workers reach their homes via nine Shramik trains, 430 buses, and three flights in five–six weeks. He also airlifted 169 migrants from Kerala to Bhubaneswar on May 26, 2020.

Last year, when India was grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, the 48-year-old actor announced plans to establish 18 oxygen plants in the states of Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The actor said that these 18 oxygen plants will serve as many as 5,500 beds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.