Sonu Sood Seen Washing Dishes on His Birthday, Know Who is Behind It

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turned 48 on Friday and got a birthday surprise from his fans. Almost a hundred people flocked to his home in Mumbai to celebrate this special occasion. A lot of people arrived with his posters, bouquets and cakes. He graciously accepted the presents and later cut a cake as everyone posed for the camera. He also received congratulatory messages from his friends on social media. Among them was director, producer and choreographer Farah Khan. However, her wish was different from others as she did not congratulate him but scolded him to do the dishes.

Farah shared a video on her Instagram page in which she can be seen with Sonu, who is wearing an apron. She tells him that on the occasion of his birthday; she has cooked a lot of food. Looking at the number of utensils, he gets scared and asks her who will do the dishes after so much cooking. To which the director replies that it is his job to clean them. She then sings a line from the Happy Birthday song and the actor thanks her as she goes away from the kitchen. But she returns and lightly hits him with a ladle; scolding him to do the dishes fast. An upset Sonu tells the viewers that Farah has been forcing every actor to clean the utensils since his 2014 film Happy New Year which was directed by her.

Posting the fun video, the filmmaker wrote that it is the level of comfort between them that she can force the star to do the dishes on his birthday. She ended the note by wishing him immense success in his life.

The hilarious clip is being loved by many fans who have reacted with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah and Sonu will soon be seen together in a music video titled Saath Kya Nibhaoge. The song is a recreated version of Altaf Raja’s Tum To Thehre Pardesi.

