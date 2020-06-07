Sonu Sood Sends 200 Idli Vendors to Tamil Nadu, Gets Greeted With an Aarti

Actor Sonu Sood has become a Coronavirus warrior due to his relentless pursuit of helping and sending migrant workers stranded in cities to their respective homes. The actor now sent 200 idli vendors in Mumbai to Tamil Nadu via buses.

The actor was greeted by the vendors in a traditional way where they performed an Aarti for him. The actor also broke a coconut for good luck before their journey commenced. This was documented by photographer Viral Bhayani, who shared it on his Instagram page with the caption, @Sonu_Sood sent across 200 idliwalas back to their home state of Tamil Nadu. Kudos to him yet again. The actor has started the Ghar Bhejo initiative with his friend @goel.neeti. #sonusood #viralbhayani @viralbhayani."

The post qas received by overwhelming support by Sonu's fans who hailed him for his work. "He is also sending poor people by flight also.its unbelievable.sonu bhai you are great, acchuly 'great' word is very small for you.hatsoff to you sonubhai," one fan wrote. "May God bless him with infinite happiness always," wrote another.

The actor recently launched a toll free number - 18001213711 - through which one can reach out to his team for help. "I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls everyday. My family and friends were busy collecting the data then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll free number," Sood told PTI.

