Sonu Sood Sends 300 Migrants Home For Ganesh Chaturthi

Sonu Sood had turned out to be a saviour for countless needy and vulnerable people during the COVID-19 lockdown. After helping migrants reach their hometowns safely and bringing Indian students back home from different countries during the pandemic, the actor is now sending migrants to their homes in remote areas of Maharashtra for Ganesh Chaturthi.

As reported in Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, “Recently, some migrant workers who live in Lalbaug and behind the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi reached out to me with a plea. I organised buses for them with all the necessary permissions. The first batch of around 300 left five and another batch will leave soon”.

Sonu is not only sending the migrants to their homes but is also evacuating medical students stuck in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines. Till now, 11,000 have returned home through his initiative, the report stated.

Expressing what his children feel about his deeds, the actor said he feels great knowing that his sons will carry forward his good deeds when they grow up. They have realised that there’s joy in giving back to society.

The actor has also started an initiative “Pravasi Rojgar” to provide jobs to the needy migrants. He said, his work during the coronavirus pandemic is the role-of-a-lifetime in the biggest blockbuster ever.

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt starrer Prithviraj. The project marks the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.