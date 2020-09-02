Sonu Sood Sends Smartphones to Students in the Interiors of Maharashtra

Sonu Sood has extended help to school students in the interiors of Maharashtra by sending smartphones so that they can attend online classes. The parents got emotional and thanked the actor for his help. The video which has surfaced on the internet shows that the actor surprised the parents and students through a video call. One of the parents can be seen saying that he is the god for them as he didn’t let their children’s studies get disturbed.

The caption of the video reads, “@Sonu_Sood does the unthinkable once again. The messiah of migrants distributed mobile phones to the students in the interiors of Maharashtra. The emotional parents thanked him for helping their children. We truly need more heroes like him. #SonuSood #Wednesday #ManavManglani (sic).”

Earlier, the actor had provided the smartphones to the children of Morni village in Haryana after he came to know that the kids have to travel miles just to access online education. A Twitter user had tweeted about the same to which Sonu replied, “A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice”.

A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sood has extended his helping hand to all the migrants and labourers as he made arrangement for them so that they can reach home safely.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in period drama Prithviraj with Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay will play the role of Prithviraj, while Manushi will portray the character of Sanyogita, the love of his life.