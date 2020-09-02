Sonu Sood Sends Smartphones to Students, Kangana Ranaut Slams Karan Johar

Sonu Sood has extended help to school students in the interiors of Maharashtra by sending smartphones, so that they can attend online classes. The parents got emotional and thanked the actor for his help. The video which has surfaced on the internet shows that the actor surprised the parents and students through a video call. One of the parents can be seen saying that he is the god for them as he didn’t let their children’s studies get disturbed.

The caption of the video reads, “@Sonu_Sood does the unthinkable once again. The messiah of migrants distributed mobile phones to the students in the interiors of Maharashtra. The emotional parents thanked him for helping their children. We truly need more heroes like him. #SonuSood #Wednesday #ManavManglani (sic).”

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday alleged that filmmaker Karan Johar is "the main culprit" of the Bollywood movie mafia. Kangana, who has been vocal for a while about alleged Bollywood mafia that promotes star kids over outsiders, posted her accusations against Karan Johar on her verified Twitter account, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India.

"Karan Johar the main culprit of movie mafia! @PMOIndia even after ruining so many lives and careers he is roaming free no action taken against him, is there any hope for us? After all is settled he and his gang of hyenas will come for me," Kangana tweeted.

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million) in its planned initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is one of the most highly-anticipated offerings in South Korea this year as retail investors bet heavily in the local stock market.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has created a buzz after photos of him with his new car has gone viral on social media. In the pictures, Sr Bachchan can be seen taking delivery of his S-Class Mercedes.

Popular photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share photos of Big B with his S-Class Mercedes. Posting the images, he wrote, “Now before you guys start pelting stones at me for all the numerology posts that I have been inventing. yeh wala bhi sahen kar lo”.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested an alleged drug peddler from Mumbai in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He is said to be associated with the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda.

A senior NCB official requesting anonymity, said that the drug law enforcement agency has arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from the Bandra area here. The official said that the arrest was made after it started its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the drug angle came to the fore.

