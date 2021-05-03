Sonu Sood Shares Do's and Don’ts When Using Oxygen Concentrator

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping people across India, ever since the breakout of novel coronavirus pandemic in India. During the first wave of the deadly disease, he helped umpteen migrants, students and others reach their homes safely. Ever since the second wave, the popular actor has been putting in all his efforts to help people in procuring things like oxygen cylinders and other necessary items required in the fight against COVID-19.

In his latest post on Twitter, he has shared the dos and don'ts while using an oxygen concentrator. In his tweet,he has mentioned that while using the machine, one should make sure that the doors and windows are open. He has also added that during this time, an air conditioner should not be used. He has concluded his post by writing, “ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU."

People who are using oxygen concentrators pls keep your doors/ windows open as it extracts from open air. Closed doors/windows with an AC ON is not advisable , stay safe. ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU 🙏— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 2, 2021

Many people have reacted to this post with pleas for hospital beds for their loved ones. The actor has been arranging beds for quite sometime for people who are unable to manage the same due to the acute shortage. In another post,he had mentioned how helping people in these trying times is a bigger achievement than being a part of a Rs 100 crore film. In a part of his tweet he had written, "We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed.”

In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 27, 2021

Sonu had himself informed his virtual family that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17. Through his post, he had mentioned that he is taking utmost care and is quarantined as well. Furthermore, he also went on to say that the positive result will give him more time to help people.

On April 23, he informed netizens that he has tested negative. To share the happy news, he posted a picture of himself on which he had added the text ‘-Ve’ in green. In the photo, he is seen wearing a round neck grey t-shirt along with a white recycled face mask that reads, “#IUsedToBeAKurta."

