Sonu Sood Shares Excitement to Shoot for Chiranjeevi's Acharya, Gives Sneak Peek into Huge Set

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is currently shooting for Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya, seems to be quite elated to see the huge set of the movie. The actor took to his social media and reposted Chiranjeevi's tweet which gives the sneak-peek into the huge set of Temple Town built for the film. Sharing the tweet, he wrote that it was “one of the best sets ever”.

One of the best sets ever.Been a pleasure to shoot on this magnificent set with you and the magician @sivakoratala sir. https://t.co/5GcUbiWq5c — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 6, 2021

Acharya is the biggest ongoing project of the actor. This big-budget film is directed by Koratala Siva. The actor has also been in headlines for gifting 100 mobile phones to the cine workers who have been working throughout the day for this film.

Meanwhile, Sonu’s autobiography I am no Messiah is out and the actor is quite excited. He took to his social media to announced the same. Sharing a clip where he can be seen arriving at a book store and signing the copies, Sonu informed that the signed copies of his book are available at Mumbai Airport with BookScetra and Replay. One can also order the book online if they wish to give it a read.

The book is published by Penguin Random House India. I am No Messiah is the tale of the actor’s emotional and challenging journeys which he undertook during coronavirus pandemic, helping lots of people. The actor turned out to be a “messiah” for thousands of migrants by providing them food and shelters amid the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

Sonu has helped around one lakh people from Mumbai, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other states to reach their homes. Apart from this, he has also launched an initiative to help job seekers. The actor also went on providing thousands of smartphones to the students.

On the work front, Sonu’s Alludu Adhurs is all set to hit the screens on January 15.