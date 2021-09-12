Sonu Sood Shares Pic from His 'First So Called Professional Portfolio', Farah Khan Reacts

Actor Sonu Sood took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself. The actor said that the picture was from his ‘first so called Professional portfolio’. He can be seen sporting a dark vest in the picture. “A historic picture from the first so called “Professional“ portfolio.

And I thought there can’t be a better picture than this No wonder my mind was acting like a light stand in the background which is without a bulb ," the actor wrote in the caption.

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan took to the comment section of the post and teased the actor saying, “This photo is epic!" To which Sonu responded with, “This photo got me Happy New Year (laughing emoji)." The duo have also worked together in the 2014 film Happy New Year. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone among others.

Meanwhile, Sonu’s philantrophic work during the Covid-19 pandemic has been widely appreciated by the people all around the country. In an interview with Free press Journal, Farah was asked if the actor has changed after receiving so much appreciation. She said, “No. For me. Sonu is the same as he was before — a no-stress. no-nakhra, chilled-out, grounded, and a sensible guy. We still crack jokes, laugh and make fun of each other. If we were shooting in the woods, he wouldn’t demand a vanity van, but go behind the trees and change."

