Sonu Sood Shares Video of Incessant Phone Notifications Asking for Help Regarding Covid-19

Sonu Sood is continuing with the good work that he began last year as the most proactive celebrity helping people during the pandemic. He gets thousands of calls and messages every day from people suffering due to Covid-19. Sonu shared a video of his phone on Wednesday, showing the constant flow of notifications.

“The speed at which we get requests across the country. Trying my best to reach out to everyone. Everyone…Please come forward. We need more helping hands. Do your best to the best of your capabilities," he wrote. Friends and fans commented on the post expressing their respect for the actor.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary commented, “Respect and more power to you." Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul said, “Bro more power to u @sonu_sood." Some followers also offered to join in Sonu’s helping efforts.

He is doing his bit to help people tide over shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In an earlier post he called it ‘more satisfying’ than delivering a ₹100 crore film.

In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it's million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can't sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 27, 2021

Sonu recently tested positive for Covid-19 himself. After being in home quarantine, he recovered within a week.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here