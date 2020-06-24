Sonu Sood Slams 'Political Ambitions' Claims: If You Try To Do Good, Fingers Will Be Pointed At You

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

The Sena's attack came against the backdrop of reports that Sood had arranged buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. Following which, the actor slammed reports of him harbouring political ambitions. His good deeds are not a foundation to build a career in Indian politics, or a stepping stone for him to join the BJP, the actor told The Gulf News.

Now in another interview with The Times of India, Sonu said that he is not bothered by these claims.

“When those allegations were made about me and the controversy erupted, I didn’t even read what was being written. When someone called to take my opinion on the matter, I was busy arranging travel for labourers and I told the person that right now I am doing something important and I don’t have time to react,” he said.

According to Sonu, people will always denounce someone who is trying to do good work. “I don’t care about such allegations. The idea is, when you are trying to do something different and good, people will point their fingers at you. As a matter of fact, such allegations strengthen my resolve to do more, and do better. And we actually got inspired to do more. We are, and we will continue doing the good work,” he said.