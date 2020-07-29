Sonu Sood Comes to Anupam Shyam's Aid, Says 'in Touch with Them'

Veteran film and television actor Anupam Shyam is battling kidney infection in the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. His family has sought financial help from the film industry to bear the cost of his treatment.

In an effort to source funds for Anupam's treatment, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) had appealed to people to come forward and donate. Sonu Sood shared CINTAA's message on his Twitter handle and wrote that he was in touch with Anupam's family.

In touch with them🙏 https://t.co/yedW7S7erW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020

The 62-year-old actor was first admitted to a hospital in Malad where he was undergoing treatment. However, after he reportedly collapsed during dialysis on Monday, he was shifted to the ICU of a hospital in Goregaon. Reports claim he is in stable condition now.

Anupam, mostly known for essaying negative roles, has acted in many films as well as television shows over the past three decades. His filmography includes Dil Se, Nayak: The Real Hero, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Bandit Queen, and Slumdog Millionaire. However, he is best known for playing Thakur Sajjan Singh in the daily soap, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

Sonu, on his end, has been helping migrants amid the coronavirus crisis. He has been arranging transport and rehabilitation facilities for people who have lost jobs since the coronavirus pandemic struck. He is also planning to come forth with a memoir based on his experiences amid the Covid-19 spread in India.