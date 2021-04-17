movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Sonu Sood Struggles to Arrange Medicines for People in Need, Expresses Helplessness
2-MIN READ

Sonu Sood Struggles to Arrange Medicines for People in Need, Expresses Helplessness

Image Source: Instagram

Image Source: Instagram

Sonu Sood who is hailed for his humanitarian work has expressed his helplessness over not being able to help people, owing to the escalating situation of Covid-19.

Actor Sonu Sood might be a devious villain in reel life but off-screen he is the hero one needs in these trying times. From sending migrant workers home to helping stranded students during the lockdown, last year, he has stepped in wherever he could.

Now, the Dabangg actor has taken to social media to express his helplessness over not being able to help the ones in need. He also emphasised on the severity of the pandemic situation in the country right now and requested people to stay at home, and wear masks.

RELATED NEWS

“Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless.The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.Folded hands", he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

In a separate tweet that he shared some time after sharing the previous one, he urged people to come forward and help people who don’t have access to medical help. He wrote, “All said and done, I am still on it, I am sure together we can save many more lives. It’s time not to blame anyone but to come forward for a needy who needs your help. Try to provide medical needs to the ones who don’t have an access. LETS SAVE LIVES TOGETHER.Always there for u"

Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly since the pandemic broke out last year to help people. He arranged for transport for stranded migrant workers, and arranged medicines for patients who couldn’t access them. His humanitarian work has earned him the image of a ‘messiah’.

Recently, he was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 17, 2021, 12:16 IST