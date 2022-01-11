​Sonu Sood Supports Sister Malvika Joining Congress, Will Continue Social Work 'Without Political Affiliations'

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar embarked on a new journey on Monday. She joined the Congress party in Punjab. Wishing his sister ‘good luck’ on social media, Sonu Sood shared a throwback photo of themselves along with a recent one. The actor, who is known for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID crisis, stated in his post that he will continue to help people struggling to survive during the pandemic ‘without any political affiliations.’

The actor wrote in his tweet, ‘As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika!’ He added: ‘My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions.’

As my sister Malvika Sood embarks on her political journey, I wish her the best and can’t wait to see her flourish in this new chapter of her life. Good luck Malvika! My own work as an actor & humanitarian continues, without any political affiliations or distractions. pic.twitter.com/NCI0d4nUgC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 10, 2022

In 2020, Sonu Sood selflessly helped stranded migrants during the coronavirus crisis by arranging food and transport for them and providing them job opportunities. Since then, he has been providing financial help to those in dire need and who have suffered huge losses due to COVID-19.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi also welcomed Malvika Sood Sachar to the Congress party. He posted a photo of himself, Malvika, Sonu Sood and senior leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. ‘Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker and Actor Sonu Sood into the party-fold,’ wrote Charanjit S Channiand added, ‘I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level. #SonuSoodWithCongress.’

Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor, @SonuSood , into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level.#SonuSoodWithCongress pic.twitter.com/yqxXV8hHCP— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 10, 2022

Sonu Sood, who has worked in Hindi and south films, is best-known for his performances in movies like Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Kallazhagar, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year and Simmba, among many others.

