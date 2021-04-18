Sonu Sood Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says 'Will Now Have More Time to Fix Your Difficulties'

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media on Saturday afternoon to confirm he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He shared a note from his official Twitter account and informed he is currently under home quarantine. His note read, “Hello friends, I would like to inform you that my test for COVID-19 has come positive.

So I’ve quarantined myself. Nothing to worry about, On the contrary, I will now have more time to fix your difficulties than ever before. Remember, any trouble. I’m always with you."

On Friday evening, the Dabangg actor who is hailed as a ‘messiah’ for his humanitarian work had shared his helplessness over not being able to help people in need. He also emphasised the severity of the pandemic situation in the country right now and requested people to stay at home, and wear masks.

For the unversed, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly since the pandemic broke out last year to help people. He arranged for transport for stranded migrant workers, and arranged medicines for patients who couldn’t access them.

Meanwhile, actor Summet Vyas and designer Manish Malhotra tested positive for coronavirus, adding to the long list of celebrities who have fallen ill during the second wave. Several films and television projects have been disrupted due to actors and crew members contracting coronavirus.

