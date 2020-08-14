Sonu Sood to Fly 39 Children from Philippines to New Delhi for Liver Transplant Treatment

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced he will arrange travel of 39 children from Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery. The actor, who has catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be flying 39 kids, between ages one to five, to the national capital for their medical treatment.

According to a press release, several underprivileged Filipino children suffering from a liver disease called biliary atresia haven't been able to travel to Delhi to have the surgery due to the pandemic. "Let's save these precious lives. Will get them to India in the next two days. Lining up for these 39 angels. Pack their bags," Sood, 47, said in a tweet.

Earlier, the actor along with his team rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation. Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns during the Covid lockdown. He is now all set to come up with a book talking about the experience.

"The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones," Sonu said.

"I believe I came to this city for this -- it was my purpose. I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book," he added.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)