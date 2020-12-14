Sonu Sood to Moderate New Startup Show

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood would be moderating a start-up show that aims to empower Indian start-ups.

Kuberan's House has announced its upcoming entrepreneurship-themed show which will source, streamline and showcase innovative start-up ideas from across India. The platform will help the entrepreneurs to get the investment from the best panel of investors and venture capitalists, converting most of them into successful business ventures.

All the aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators can pitch their business ideas and venture models on the platform, which will be screened by professional screening experts and the best of them will get to pitch to the most powerful panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their business.

This platform is an attempt to simplify the process of an idea getting a startup funded and making it into invigorating Primetime content for the audience.

Sharing his thoughts, Sanjeev K Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Kuberan's House said, "Our endeavor is to provide a platform, be a mediator, and act as a catalyst for the entrepreneurs as well as the investors. Kuberan's House also organises various events where it strives to offer a funding platform for Indian businesses. We believe that an idea can come from anywhere, anyone, at any time, so there is no age boundary for the participation on our platform."

This initiative will finally translate into a huge TV show that will consist of a panel of eight big investors and 60 final shortlisted entrepreneurs out of all the applicants.

Ram Gowda, MD and Co-founder, Kuberan's House said, "There are a number of start-up forums across India but none showcase and inspire other start-ups and Kuberan's House is the first of its kind to come with this idea which brings closed-door investment negotiations to every drawing room across India. He further mentioned that the investments can go from Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 10 Crore based on the startup idea. This is a platform for the investors as well to engage with promising creative entrepreneurs and invest in the right kind of businesses".