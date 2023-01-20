Sonu Sood Visits Temple Dedicated To Him By Dubba Residents In Telangana

Sonu Sood, who is touring Telangana to extend his Covid assistance to different villages, recently visited Chelimi Tanda in the Dubba district. The place has something special for the actor-humanitarian. A resident constructed a temple in the village in 2020, as a tribute to Sonu. The village is 10 kilometres away from the newly-formed Dhulmitta Mandal headquarters. The 60-house hamlet has not directly profited from Sood’s generosity.

The young people in the community were so moved by his work, that they decided to build this temple. The shrine was built as a memorial to the actor by Bhukya Rajesh Rathod, a graduate of the town of Tanda.

When Sonu visited the village, residents took out a bike procession, which followed the car of the Dabbang actor. Later, the Jodha Akbar star was greeted by residents. Some even tried to touch his feet. The Simmba fame said that he is obliged to be on any assistance Chelimi Tanda village needs. He thanked the villagers for their support and love towards him.

Reportedly, Rs 1. 7 lakh were spent on building the temple, of which Rs 50,000 went into the actor’s fibre statue. The statue was created by Madhusudhan, a resident of Hyderabad and a native of Bangalore. The artist was benefited by Sonu’s kindness, as the actor set up a bus to take him to his hometown. When Rajesh asked Madhusudhan to create Sonu’s statue, he immediately consented and did it for less money than its actual cost. Lately, Sonu made the headlines when he saved a man’s life at Dubai International Airport, after the passenger suffered a cardiac arrest at the immigration counter.

Sonu will feature in the film Fateh, which went on floors in December. It is expected to be released in July or August 2023. Sood will also work in Kisaan, directed by E Niwas.

Read all the Latest Movies News here