Sonu Sood Wants to Play Himself in His Biopic, Says He Earned the Right to be in it

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who turned to be a messiah for migrants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, might be a villain on the silver screen but he is a hero in his real life. As the actor has been receiving immense love from the people for his actions, the news of his biopic is doing rounds on the internet but the actor is not ready yet.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, the actor said that he thinks it’s too early for a biopic on him. He said, “I think it’s too early to do a film on me. I’ve so many more appointments to keep. So many goals to achieve. But there are producers out there who insist there is not just one, but many movies in the past few months of my life. But I don’t know if I am ready to have my life out on screen.”

The actor feels that he has many more deeds to do as there are hundreds of people reaching to him and his team daily. He added that God has given him this chance to make himself useful to society and not to sit back and gloat over his achievements. However, he expressed his feelings to play himself in the biopic. He was quoted as saying, “I will play myself of course. When my biopic happens, I think I’ve earned the right to be in it. So that would be my only pre-condition for a biopic.”

The actor is also going to publish his book soon. The subject of the book will be based on his experiences with migrant workers and other distressed section of society that were hard hit by the pandemic. The actor also informed that the book will be out by October.

Meanwhile, he will be co-hosting an upcoming documentary by the Discovery channel titled Bharat Ke Mahaveer with Dia Mirza. The show will pay tribute to all the COVID-19 warriors for their restless effort and hard work. NITI Aayog and United Nations have taken the initiative of the show.