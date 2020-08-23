Sonu Sood Warns Fake Twitter User Against 'Cheating' Innocents Under His Name: You'll be Arrested

Actor Sonu Sood has been receiving immense love and appreciation from all quarters for his humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic.

All this while, he has been super-active on Twitter, as most of the calls and messages for help came from the social media platform. However, Sonu recently came across a fake Twitter account in his name. The actor immediately warned the owner of the account against "cheating" innocent people.

He wrote on Twitter, “You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late.” The actor also retweeted a tweet that gave information about a fake Gmail id in his name.

You will be arrested soon for cheating innocent people my dear. So stop your cheating business before it’s too late. https://t.co/5yWMXV3Agw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 21, 2020

On Thursday, Sonu Sood revealed the number of ‘help messages’ he receives daily. The actor also apologised to those people whose messages he missed. “1137 mails. 19000 FB messages. 4812 Insta messages. 6741 twitter messages. Today’s HELP messages. On average, these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best. Apologies if I missed your message,” the actor shared.