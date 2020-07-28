Sonu Sood Wins Internet Yet Again, This Time by Helping a Hyderabad Techie Find Job

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India actor Sonu Sood has been working towards providing help to those adversely affected by the pandemic.

Once again, Sonu has managed to win the hearts on people on social media by helping a Hyderabad techie to find a job. She lost her job during COVID-19 crisis.

The actor took the action after a Twitter user tagged him for the help. The message read, “Dear @SonuSood sir, She's Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She's selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you'll revert sir.”

My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

Soon after, Sonu replied to the tweet, writing, “My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind.” This gesture by the actor has won love and attention from netizens. While a user said the actor reminds him of Rajinikanth's character in Shivaji the Boss, another called him naukri.com. Here’s how Twitteratti reacted to Sonu's gesture:

Sonu Sood is reminding me of Thalaiva of 'ShivaJi The Boss' ! Running his own mini government. Giving Jobs, food, education, taking care of farmers, poor uplifting !! The super man of our country pic.twitter.com/XdOiFtDyoo — Gaurav Gupta (@bhaktbaba) July 27, 2020

वाह क्या बात है❤ बैक 2 बैक नेक कार्य किसी को घर पहुंचाना,किसी को ट्रैक्टर दिलवाना,किसी को नौकरी दिलवाना।सचमुच आप ईश्वर का रूप हो।आपने जो मुहिम छेड़ी है ये उन लोगों के मुँह पर तमाचा जो इन लोगों से चुनाव के समय वोट लेते और फिर धोखा देते।खैर शर्म तो ऐसे नेताओं ने बेंच खाई है। pic.twitter.com/Hj6xeLflQQ — Sandip Sharma✍ (@SandipSharmaEng) July 27, 2020

Thanks a lot sir for your visionary thought process & kind heart towards her. You are a mentor figure and an inspiration to Youth . All the best for your productive initiative #SonuSoodRealHero @PravasiRojgar Thanks Sakshi TV @SakshiHDTV for featuring inspiring Sharada's story. — Ritchie Shelson (@ritchieshelson) July 27, 2020

The way you are serving our country now a days, it looks #5G already activated with the name of @SonuSood In our country. Other virtual celebrities should take inspiration from you. Nice work sir...#RealHeroSonuSood #RealCelebrities #RealIndian — Akash Verma (@akashverma2792) July 27, 2020

This is not the first time when the actor went beyond expected to help someone. A few days back, he gifted a tractor to an Andhra Pradesh farmer family.

