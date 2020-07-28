MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sonu Sood Wins Internet Yet Again, This Time by Helping a Hyderabad Techie Find Job

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India actor Sonu Sood has been working towards providing help to those adversely affected by the pandemic.

Once again, Sonu has managed to win the hearts on people on social media by helping a Hyderabad techie to find a job. She lost her job during COVID-19 crisis.

The actor took the action after a Twitter user tagged him for the help. The message read, “Dear @SonuSood sir, She's Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She's selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you'll revert sir.”

Soon after, Sonu replied to the tweet, writing, “My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind.” This gesture by the actor has won love and attention from netizens. While a user said the actor reminds him of Rajinikanth's character in Shivaji the Boss, another called him naukri.com. Here’s how Twitteratti reacted to Sonu's gesture:

This is not the first time when the actor went beyond expected to help someone. A few days back, he gifted a tractor to an Andhra Pradesh farmer family.

Read: Sonu Sood Gifts Tractor to AP Farmer Who Was Seen Ploughing With His Daughters

