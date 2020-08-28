Sonu Sood Wishes Film Industry Reacted 'More Intelligently' to Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been making headlines for relentlessly helping people affected with the Covid-19 crisis, shared his views on the raging debate on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While many members of the film fraternity have portrayed Bollywood in a negative light, Sonu said that many of his colleagues went overboard for attention.

Talking to Hindustan Times Sonu said that he feels sad when he sees prime-time debates and interviews on TV. He said that many of his relatives who are not from the film industry have reacted very emotionally to the news.

He added that celebrities have immense responsibility on their shoulders. Sonu said, “As actors when you go on a platforms and say things, you don’t realize how it is going to affect a common man in the country because he believes in you. As celebrities we may forget about what we say, but the common man does not forget."

He further added, “We are an inspiration to so many people, they follow us and it is a huge responsibility on our shoulder. You have to be wise, woh Hindi mein ek kahavat hai na ki tol mol ke bolo (there is a saying in Hindi, speak wisely). Just to get media attention people don’t stop and they get over board, which is sad. I wish our industry folks reacted to the whole Sushant’s death situation more intelligently than they did.”

From sending hundreds of migrant workers stuck in different parts of the country to their respective homes to providing people in need with different items of daily use, Sonu and his team have helped many in the six months since the lockdown was implemented. In the same interview, Sonu said that he has been getting superhero films and larger than life roles, which he always wanted to do but never got till now.