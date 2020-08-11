Sonu Sood's Fan Shows off Actor's Tattoo on His Arm, He Requests Others to Not Do This

Sonu Sood recently graced the stage of reality show India's Best Dancer with co-judges Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapoor.

During the shooting of the special I-day episode, Sonu introduced the world to his super fan who has got the actor's face tattooed on his arm. Additionally, Shubham has also got Sonu's name inked too. While Sonu seemed elated and overwhelmed upon seeing the cute gesture from his fan, he also requested others to not do this.

Take a look at Sonu's video from India's Best Dancer where he met his fan who got his name and face tattooed on his arm.

Sonu has been leading by example amid the coronavirus crisis. His philanthropic activities, in collaborations with various state governments and the Centre, has helped many migrant workers reach home during lockdown. Additionally, Sonu has been looking after their rehabilitation as well.

Sonu will also help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. Sonu will also be writing a memoir based on his experiences of helping people amid the pandemic.