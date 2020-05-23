Sonu Sood's Hilarious Meme Featuring Alia Goes Viral, Kartik Aaryan Crashes Karan Johar's Insta Live

Actor Sonu Sood has actively been working to help migrant workers stranded in Mumbai reach their homes in different parts of India. While social media has been flooded with praising notes for Sonu, a section of netizens gave a shout-out to the actor through hilarious memes. The Bollywood actor couldn't help but laugh at one such meme that hilariously sums up how Sonu is ready to help anyone who wants to reach home.

The meme features two images, one of Alia Bhatt from her film Raazi -- crying and begging for help to go back to her home. “Mujhe ghar jaana hai (I want to go home),” Alia says in the scene. The second image is from a Pankaj Tripathi’s scene in Mirzapur with Sonu’s face morphed on it. “Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kijiye (We will make the arrangements, don’t worry),” the character says.

In another news, Solanki Diwakar, who worked in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, has gone back to selling fruits on the streets of Delhi to earn income for his family. Solanki, while talking to news agency ANI, said that he went back to selling fruits because he had to pay his rent and take care of the expenses of his family amid the lockdown.



Elsewhere, dubbed the Muslim "Game of Thrones", a drama about the makings of the Ottoman Empire has sent Pakistan wild this Ramadan, smashing television records but exposing the country's lack of original content. The Turkish-made series, titled Resurrection: Ertugrul, has earned praise for its focus on historical figures from the Muslim world who have been framed as role models for Pakistani youths, and the Urdu-language version of the show has racked up more than 240 million views on YouTube alone.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan crashed Karan Johar's Instagram live session, leaving his fans in splits. When the filmmaker was engaged in a live interaction with his Instagram followers, Kartik made an appearance, asking Johar, "Bhala aap ke baal mere daanto se safed kaise (why are your hair whiter than my sparkling whites)". Karan, who was sporting a white hair look, broke into laughter following Kartik's comment.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya, who is seeking divorce from the actor, has accused him of being an absentee father, disrespecting her in front of actor Manoj Bajpayee and avoiding being seen with her in public.

