Sonu Sood's Life-size Poster Showered with Milk by Fans in Andhra Pradesh

Sonu Sood has had several accolades coming his way ever since he took up the humongous task of helping everyone affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of his admirers have said he should run for prime minister, while others have hailed him as god. People in Andhra Pradesh have gone a step ahead and showered his poster with milk.

In Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, the actor’s life-size poster was showered with milk as a gesture to thank the man for his relentless effort in helping people during the COVID crisis. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

In Srikalahasti of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, @SonuSood’s poster was showered with milk as a gesture to thank the man for his relentless effort in helping people during the COVID crisis. pic.twitter.com/wazDKL0o8Q— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 20, 2021

Since last year, the actor has been providing aid to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sonu has been using social media to help find hospital beds and oxygen supplies for those in need. He had also recently contracted and recovered from Covid-19. The actor called it “tough" not because he was recovering from coronavirus but because it gave him time to understand the scale of the problems being faced by people.

