Sonu Sood's Meme on Cyclone Nisarga Sums up His 'Heroic' Status

Sonu Sood has been gaining massive appreciation amid the coronavirus spread in India as he is using his celebrity status and funds to collaborate with various state governments and is sending workers and citizens, who are stranded in various parts of the country, back to their respective hometowns.

Sonu has in fact gained the status of a messiah in the eyes of many. Recently, as cyclone Nisarga approached Mumbai shores, many were left worried again. Bollywood celebrities too shared their concern in the matter and shared a list of dos and dont's as the city braced for the approaching strong winds and rain.

Read: This is How Sonu Sood Reacted to Viral Video of Man Worshiping Actor's Photo

However, fans were convinced that Sonu, who has helped many amid the coronavirus crisis, will certainly be 'sending away' cyclone Nisarga and prevent loss to life and property. A meme was shared on social media featuring Sonu which read, "Sonu Sood is waiting for Cyclone Nisarga so that he can send it back home."

In response, Sonu wrote, "Will send away this one too."

On the movies front, Sonu was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy, titled Sita. The film was directed by Teja. Next, he is all set to feature in historical-biographical movie Prithviraj. Apart from Sonu, the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial also stars Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more