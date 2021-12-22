Sonu Sood's 'What's Next' Poster Leaves Netizens Intrigued; What is He Up To?

Sonu Sood has once again set the internet ablaze with his post. This time around, the actor has shared a picture of him staring at the horizon to create a buzz among the audience. Touted as the nation’s hero, Sonu Sood took to his social media handle and shared a poster of him with a tag line, “What’s Next?" While the intriguing picture has left fans scratching their heads, the running theme of binary numbers is hard to miss.

Netizens from all corners are playing the guessing game in the comments section and figuring the mystery behind the “What’s Next?" question! Captioning the post, he wrote, “Unveiling a new mission?"

Meanwhile, according to a source, “Sonu Sood has a big announcement to make. The actor is really excited about the same. He is all set to surprise his fans with his larger-than-life news."

On the work front, Sonu Sood, who was last seen in the movie ‘Simmba’, will star in Kisan next. He has already started preparations for it and also shared shots from the sets of the movie. He was embroiled in an income tax controversy a while ago but the actor seems to have put it all behind and returned to work.

Apart from that, the actor is also gearing up for the two most ambitious projects, Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s historical epic action drama, Prithviraj and Koratala Siva’s Acharya.

