Sonu Sood's Witty Response to Twitterati Requesting PS4: Get Some Books and Read

From sending wife to her parents' house to reaching out to a liquor store, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who's helping the needy during the coronavirus pandemic has been receiving some funny and strange requests from fans on Twitter.

Recently, a Twitter user requested Sonu Sood for PS4 saying that all his friends are busy playing video games during the lockdown. "SonuSood Please Sir Can you give a PS4. All the children around me are enjoying the lockdown by playing games .Sonu sir can you help me Please Sir (sic),” the user wrote in a tweet.

Responding to the request, Sonu tweeted, “If you don’t have a PS4 then you are blessed. Get some books and read. I can do that for you.”

Read: Man Requests Sonu Sood to Send Wife to Her Parents House with Hilarious Video Feat His Little Girl Read: Someone Requested Sonu Sood to Take Him to a Liquor Shop, His Epic Reply is Hilarious Sood has been tirelessly working to help hundreds of migrants and workers during the lockdown. Not only did he send hundreds of migrants home from different cities, he has also launched an app to help them find jobs once the Covid-19 crisis is over. Recently, he was the first celebrity guest to grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show in the post-lockdown episode. The fresh episode was aired last week. The episode saw the actor having a great time with show-host and the troupe which include Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Simona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Needless to say, Kapil and his team were at their comical best when the new episode was shot after nearly four months of gap due to the coronavirus. On the show, host Kapil Sharma also played a video compilation of people's testimonies, who talked about their difficulties and how the actor helped them.

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. The movie is being produced by Aditya Chopra and will mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar debut in the industry.