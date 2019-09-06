Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sony CEO Gives Final Verdict on Spider-Man's Future in MCU, Says 'The Door is Closed'

Disney and Sony have been having conflicts on the profit cuts leading to doubt on the future of Spider-Man in the MCU.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Sony CEO Gives Final Verdict on Spider-Man's Future in MCU, Says 'The Door is Closed'
Disney and Sony have been having conflicts on the profit cuts leading to doubt on the future of Spider-Man in the MCU.
Loading...

The final decision has finally come out for Tom Holland's Spider-Man. It has been a difficult time for Marvel fans ever since the recent Disney-Sony fallout over the future of Spider-Man in the MCU. When all seemed lost, an inside source gave them hope revealing that the two rivals were sitting together again to negotiate a new deal again.

Now, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra has come forward and declared that Spider-Man will no longer be a part of the MCU. Speaking to Variety, he stated that the "door is closed" for now adding that there is no ill will on both sides.

Therefore, Spider-Man will now be seen only in solo Sony produced films. This gives Holland's Spider-Man a chance to have a potential crossover with Tom Hardy's Venom. Apart from Venom sequel, Sony has also planned films on The Sinister Six, Black Cat and other characters revolving around Spider-Man in the comics.

Tom Holland made his debut in the MCU as Spider-Man in the film Captain America: Civil War which was followed by a solo movie and two appearances in the third and fourth installment of The Avengers.

He was last seen in his second solo movie Far From Home. As per the original contract, Holland was allowed to appear in 3 solo films and 3 team-up films. Therefore he had one solo film left with the MCU. Unfortunately, when Sony and Disney sat down to discuss the deal, Disney asked for a bigger share of the profits considering Far From Home's massive success to which Sony declined. As a result, Spider-Man is immediately on his way back to Sony leaving the MCU. What lies ahead for Holland as Spider-Man depends entirely on Sony. They definitely do not seem to be planning to let go of the young actor anytime soon.

