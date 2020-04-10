MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sony Delays Camila Cabello-Starrer Cinderella Till Feb 2021

Image courtesy: Camila Cabello/ Twitter

Image courtesy: Camila Cabello/ Twitter

Sony had delay a number of its upcoming releases, including Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, the new Ghostbusters and Tom Holland starrer Uncharted, after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
Share this:

Camila Cabello-starrer Cinderella is the latest Hollywood project to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The project, to be directed by Kay Cannon, has been described as a retelling of the classic fairy tale.

According to People magazine, the Sony Pictures film will now release on February 5, 2021.

The movie will feature Cabello in the title role, with Billy Porter as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother.

British actor Nicholas Galitzine will star opposite Cabello as Prince Robert.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is aboard the project and he will play the king and father of Galitzine's Robert.

Popular TV host-actor James Corden is producing the project along with Leo Pearlman through their banner Fulwell 73.

Sony had delay a number of its upcoming releases, including Spider-Man spinoff Morbius, the new Ghostbusters and Tom Holland starrer Uncharted, after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the titular anti-hero, is now coming in theatres on March 19, 2021, while Jason Reitman-directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been shifted to March 5, 2021.

Holland's Uncharted is now hitting theatres on October 8, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,158,305

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,621,771

    +18,119

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,281

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,185

    +1,493
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres