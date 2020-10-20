Sony Finally Responds to Rumours If Spider-Man 3 Will Have Three Peter Parkers

Earlier this month, rumours started doing the rounds that the latest Spider Man movie will feature Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their previous roles as the marvel superhero along with Tom Holland.

Now, Sony has issued a statement addressing the speculation. Sony Pictures is the studio that owns the movie rights to the Marvel superhero Spider-Man. Talking to ET Canada, the studio said that those rumours are not yet confirmed.

The statement comes after FandomWire reported last week that both Tobey and Andrew have signed on the latest installment of Spider-Man movie to reprise their respective Spider-Man roles along with Tom’s Peter Parker.

The speculation was further hyped after it was announced that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as the antagonist Electro in the upcoming Tom’s Spider Man movie. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Foxx is in final talks to make his comeback in the latest Spider-Man installment which is helmed by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Foxx played the villain in the 2012 Spider Man movie which was helmed by Sony Pictures. Andrew played the role of Peter Parker in the 2012 and the 2014 installments of the Marvel superhero movie directed by Marc Webb. It also starred Irrfan Khan, Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx.

Tobey was the first actor to play the role of Spider-Man which came out in 2002 and was followed by two sequels which came out in 2004 and 2007. The franchise also starred James Franco and Kristen Dunst in leading roles.

The upcoming Spider-man movie will be the third outing for Tom, who was first seen playing the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War which came out in 2016. He had his first full-fledged film in the 2017 Spider-Man Homecoming which also starred Robert Downey Junior as Iron Man, along with Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.