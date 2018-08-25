English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sony Music Denies Using Michael Jackson Impersonator in Posthumous Album
A petition filed by a fan claimed that three songs in 2010 album Michael used a fake voice.
Michael Jackson at a concert.
Loading...
Sony Music Entertainment has quashed speculations that it used someone else’s voice instead of Michael Jackson’s in an album it released after his death in June, 2009.
Sony released ‘Michael’ — an album of MJ’s songs in 2010, a year after his death. At the time of its release, some of MJ fans feared that its songs may not be Jackson’s. A fan named Vere Serova filed a complaint and a case went into hearing.
Earlier, reports claimed that the record label admitted to not using Jackson’s real voice several songs in the album, including Breaking News, Monster and Keep Your Head Up. However, now, Sony and Michael Jackson Estate have denied all such claims, reports Fox News.
The report quotes Zia Modabber, the lawyer who is representing Sony Music and the Jackson estate in the case, saying that there hadn’t been any ruling regarding the songs yet. He said in a statement, “No one has conceded that Michael Jackson did not sing on the songs. The hearing on Tuesday was about whether the First Amendment protects Sony Music and the Estate and there has been no ruling on the issue of whose voice is on the recordings.”
When the rumours first surfaced after the album’s release, two producers claimed that the songs were recorded in Jackson’s basement in 2009 with just the three of them present.
Also Watch
Sony released ‘Michael’ — an album of MJ’s songs in 2010, a year after his death. At the time of its release, some of MJ fans feared that its songs may not be Jackson’s. A fan named Vere Serova filed a complaint and a case went into hearing.
Earlier, reports claimed that the record label admitted to not using Jackson’s real voice several songs in the album, including Breaking News, Monster and Keep Your Head Up. However, now, Sony and Michael Jackson Estate have denied all such claims, reports Fox News.
The report quotes Zia Modabber, the lawyer who is representing Sony Music and the Jackson estate in the case, saying that there hadn’t been any ruling regarding the songs yet. He said in a statement, “No one has conceded that Michael Jackson did not sing on the songs. The hearing on Tuesday was about whether the First Amendment protects Sony Music and the Estate and there has been no ruling on the issue of whose voice is on the recordings.”
When the rumours first surfaced after the album’s release, two producers claimed that the songs were recorded in Jackson’s basement in 2009 with just the three of them present.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Man Utd's Ed Woodward
- Naagin 3 is the Most Watched Show on TV, Kumkum Bhagya Offers Strong Resistance
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- Tourists are Complaining that French Cicadas are 'Too Loud'
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...