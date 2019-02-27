LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sony Pictures First Telegu Film in Collaboration with Mahesh Babu Productions, See Details Inside

'Major', based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will go on floors in 2019 and hit the screens in 2020. It will be shot in Telegu and Hindi.

Updated:February 27, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Sony Pictures, one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, is on its way to foray into Telegu cinema with its first production, Major, to be headlined by Telegu actor Adivi Sesh. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and will be directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka (Goodachari). It is a joint collaboration between Sony Pictures and G Mahesh Babu Productions.

Major Sandeep was an army officer serving in the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards. He is famously remembered for rooting out Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who held several people hostage in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the infamous terror attack in Mumbai in November 2008. He was martyred in action and was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously, which India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

Trade analyst and film buff Taran Adarsh shared the details of the project on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Sony Pictures forays into #Telugu films, joins hands with Mahesh Babu for #Major... Inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan... Adivi Sesh in lead role... #Goodachari director Sashi Kiran Tikka to direct... In #Hindi and #Telugu... Starts Summer 2019. #MajorTheFilm."




Sashi Kiran is a New York Film Academy (NYFA) pass-out and is best known for his directorial debut Goodachari (2018), a spy-thriller which was co-written by and featured Sesh in the leading role. The film went on to do good business at the box office and became a critically acclaimed film as well. Major will go on floor in 2019 and hit the screens in 2020. It will be shot in Telegu and Hindi.

