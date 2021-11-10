Sony Shares BTS Promo of Indian Idol Marathi, Show Premieres on November 22

The makers of the singing reality show, Indian Idol Marathi, have shared a behind the scene (BTS) video of its promo. As part of the promotions for the most-awaited singing show, Sony Marathi has posted a video on Instagram showing what all went into recording the promo for the show. Marathi TV audience is set to get entertained with this reality show which premieres on November 22. In the video shared by the channel, the director, Mahesh Limaye, narrated the story behind the promo.

The channel in the caption of the video said, “This is how the promo of ‘Indian Idol Marathi’ was filmed.”

Mahesh Limaye said that this promo was shot to inform the viewers how the upcoming reality show will entertain them. The show will provide a platform for the contestants to show their talent. The promo features several actors in the role of contestants who get recognition after coming to the show.

Indian Idol Marathi is the Marathi version of the popular Hindi TV singing reality show, Indian Idol, that has successfully aired its 12 seasons so far.

Swanandi Tikekar of popular Marathi TV show Dil Dosti Duniyadari is all set to make her debut as a host with Indian Idol Marathi. She is the winner of the reality singing show Singing Star too. The show will be judged by renowned musicians and Sairat fame Ajay and Atul. The duo will be judging a show for the first time.

The show will be aired on Sony Marathi from November 22. It will be aired on Monday and Tuesday at 9 pm. The Marathi singing reality show will be available for streaming on the Sony Liv app too.

