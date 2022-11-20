Soo Hugh Gives Update on Lee Minho, Minha Kim's Pachinko 2, Excited Fans Say 'Eagerly Waiting'

After a successful first season, Pachinko is set to come back with its second season, confirmed showrunner Soo Hugh. Hugh took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of their dream dinner and informed her fans and followers that they have begun the production of Pachinko 2. She wrote, “And so it begins… #Pachinko season 2 #appletvplus… the old and the new."

Take a look at her post:

As soon as she shared the post, netizens flocked to the comment section to express their happiness. one user wrote, “we’re eagerly waiting for season2 and hansu" while another user wrote, “All the best 👍 eagerly waiting to know what gonna happen to Pachinko characters in season 2"

Described as a multigenerational story told across three languages — Korean, Japanese and English, Pachinko stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, Yu-na Jeon and Youn Yuh Jung. The series is based on a bestselling novel of the same name penned by Min Jin Lee.

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning, according to the official logline shared by the streamer.

Kogonada and Justin Chon serve as directors and executive producers.

The first season of Pachinko premiered on OTT in March.

(With PTI inputs)

