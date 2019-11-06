Soon to Be 30 Emma Watson Says She Prefers to Call Herself 'Self-Partnered', Not Single
Actress Emma Watson says she is living a "happy single life", but the pressure to have a husband and baby by 30 did make her stressed and anxious.
(Image: AP/Image for representation only.)
Emma Watson, who has spent most of her growing up years in the spotlight after starring as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, will be turning 30 in April next year. The actress recently spoke about the upcoming milestone, saying that she is living a "happy single life", but the pressure to have a husband and baby by 30 did make her stressed and anxious.
In an interview to British Vogue magazine, Watson said that she is not single but self-partnered, reported CNN. "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered," Watson said.
The actress also discussed her fears of turning 30 due to the "b****y influx of subliminal messaging" implying a woman must have a "husband, baby and stable career".
"I was like, 'Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal', cut to 29, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious'," the actress said.
"And I realise it's because there is suddenly this bl**dy influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... there's just this incredible amount of anxiety," she added.
Watson will return to the big screen playing Margaret "Meg" March in Little Women alongside Laura Dern and Meryl Streep -- both of whom she knew previously through their activism.
