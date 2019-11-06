Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Soon to Be 30 Emma Watson Says She Prefers to Call Herself 'Self-Partnered', Not Single

Actress Emma Watson says she is living a "happy single life", but the pressure to have a husband and baby by 30 did make her stressed and anxious.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Soon to Be 30 Emma Watson Says She Prefers to Call Herself 'Self-Partnered', Not Single
(Image: AP/Image for representation only.)

Emma Watson, who has spent most of her growing up years in the spotlight after starring as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, will be turning 30 in April next year. The actress recently spoke about the upcoming milestone, saying that she is living a "happy single life", but the pressure to have a husband and baby by 30 did make her stressed and anxious.

In an interview to British Vogue magazine, Watson said that she is not single but self-partnered, reported CNN. "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered," Watson said.

The actress also discussed her fears of turning 30 due to the "b****y influx of subliminal messaging" implying a woman must have a "husband, baby and stable career".

"I was like, 'Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal', cut to 29, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious'," the actress said.

"And I realise it's because there is suddenly this bl**dy influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... there's just this incredible amount of anxiety," she added.

Watson will return to the big screen playing Margaret "Meg" March in Little Women alongside Laura Dern and Meryl Streep -- both of whom she knew previously through their activism.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram