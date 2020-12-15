Soon-to-be Bride Gauahar Khan’s Fan Makes a Funny Wedding Invitation, Actress Calls it 'Cute'

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is all set to walk down the aisle with the love of her life, Zaid Darbar on December 25 and her fans can’t keep calm. A fan of the beautiful actress has designed a caricatured wedding invitation, making the bride-to-be feel more special. The invitation card has the caricature of Zaid carrying Gauahar in his arms and “Save The Date” mentioned on the top of the card.

The post shared by an Instagram user named ‘the_illustration_castle’ reads, “Illustration for @gauaharkhan & @zaid_darbar Best wishes for the couple️.”

The soon-to-be bride got overwhelmed by this loving gesture of her fan and shared the art in her Instagram story and called it ‘cute’.

Gauahar also shared a boomerang video of herself in her Instagram story and wrote, “Seriously am I gonna be a bride in a week?” The actress can be seen donning in blue tees paired with grey trousers and a blue face mask.

Gauahar and Zaid announced their wedding date early this month with romantic pre-wedding photoshoot pictures along with a love-filled note on her social media handle. In the pictures, the love-birds look stunning as they happily posed for the shutter box. A part of the note reads, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever!”

The actress in her note also stated that the wedding will take place in an intimate ceremony with their family in presence, owing to COVID-19 situation and hence she seeks blessings and love from all. She captioned the post as ‘#25thDec2020’.

Gauahar was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani senior and had been in the BB14 house for around two weeks.