Soon to be Parents Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Pose for Romantic Photoshoot

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta recently announced that his wife Jankee Parekh is pregnant. The soon to be parents posed for a bunch of romantic photos, days after announcing their pregnancy.

Nakuul started the series of posts with some solo shots, posing in a black T-shirt and Khaki pants. "Gentle reminder that we take тυєѕ∂αу'ѕ off," he captioned the photos.

In the next post, he happily poses with ladylove Jankee. The two of them look ecstatic while holding hands together and posing for the camera. Nakuul looks dapper in a jacket, while Jankee looks glowy and beautiful in a sunset orange outfit as she lovingly looks at him.

"Find a person who will hold you back at pretty doors and crack silly jokes.. That's ME. Also, *ing @jank_ee," he wrote alongside the photos.

Last week, Taking to his Instagram handle, Nakuul shared a loving video clip with wife Jankee to announce the happy news. The actor merged various pictures of the two in a video that portrayed his and Jankee’s long journey together.

The clip had Ed Sheeran’s romantic number Perfect playing in the background as the stills took us through the couple's life, starting from being best friends as toddlers to now would-be parents. In the caption, the TV star wrote, “Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS. Circle of life & then some more.” He also shared the hashtag, ‘We Are Expanding’ making the post even more adorable.

Nakuul has has been a part of popular daily soaps like Ishqbaaaz, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in the past few years.