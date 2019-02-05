English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan to Reunite Once Again for a Family Drama, All Details Inside
Of the six films that Sooraj Barjatya has directed so far, four feature Salman Khan in the lead.
Sooraj Barjatya with Salman Khan. (Image: Instagram)
Four years after their last film (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo) together, Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up to reunite with his beloved Prem once more.
Junking all speculations that his next project is an action film, he told Mid-Day, "I have discussed the primary idea with Salman. It's going to be a family drama, and not an action film. All I can say is that it will have all the necessary ingredients that a Rajshri production has — emotions, drama and a lot of music. It is going to be my most satisfying film. But right now, I am concentrating on my younger son Avnish's career; he will make his directorial debut soon."
Currently helming Hum Chaar’s production, Barjatya will soon start working on the script. "I am going to put pen to paper after March, and hopefully, we should roll by next year," he said.
Notably, this will be Barjatya and Khan’s fifth film together. Interestingly, Barjatya has directed six films in his 30-year-old career and four of them feature Khan in the lead. Theirs is an invincible pair that has never failed to deliver a mammoth hit—be it Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) or Hum Aapke Hain Koun! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) or most recently, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).
So it’s only understandable when the filmmaker says that Khan is almost family for him and that he can't think of making a film without the superstar. "Whenever I am ready with the script, Salman has assured me that he will be ready too," he added.
On making yet another family drama, Barjatya said, "I am comfortable with this genre, and I feel there are many family stories that still need to be told."
