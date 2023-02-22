Sooraj Barjatya Birthday: Watch Romantic Songs From His Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SOORAJ BARJATYA: Sooraj R. Barjatya, a popular Indian director, also works as a producer and screenwriter in the Hindi film industry. Some of the highest-grossing Bollywood films have been directed and produced by Barjatya. His works are distinguished for featuring family drama, morals, and influences from Indian cultures. His films are credited for their diverse cast including some of the big names in the film industry. However, apart from Sooraj Barjatya’s stories, what stays with viewers is the number of catchy songs from his movies.

On the filmmaker’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best songs from movies directed and produced by him.

Mere Rang Me Rangne Wali

The song is from Sooraj Barjatya’s debut film Maine Pyar Kiya and was crooned by the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam. The song, featuring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, was composed by Raam Laxman. It gained popularity due to the mesmerizing lyrics by Asad Bhopali.

Didi Tera Devar Deewana

Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam beautifully performed the duet, Didi Tera Devar Deewana for the 1994 musical romance drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Raam Laxman composed the music, and Dev Kohli wrote the lyrics. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan can be seen dancing in the music video of the song along with other cast members.

Maye Ni Maye

This was yet another beautiful number sung by Lata Mangeshkar for Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The music was composed by Raam Laxman and Dev Kohli penned the song which expresses a lover’s coyness.

Maiyya Yashoda

The song is from the 1999 film Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Alka Yagnik and Anuradha Paudwal sang this beautiful number. Like most of Barjatya’s films, Raam Laxman composed the music of the film and Dev Kohli was the lyricist. Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Behl, and Neelam Kothari appear in the music video.

Milan Abhi Aadha Adhura Hai

The famous track from the film Vivah was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Udit Narayan, with music composed by Ravindra Jain and lyrics written by Ravindra Jain. Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, and Seema Biswas starred in the 2006 musical, romantic film.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This is the title song from the film of the same name which was released in 2015. Palak Muchhal is the singer. The music was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and it was produced under the T Series banner. The film starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

