Sooraj Barjatya Rejected Salman Khan's Offer To Star in Uunchai For This Surprising Reason

Director Sooraj Barjatya is making a comeback after seven years with Uunchai. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead, Uunchai revolves around a group of senior citizens who dream of scaling Mount Everest and their journey until the finishing line.

While the moving trailer has caught fan attention, Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan wanted to be a part of the film. At the trailer launch of Uunchai, the director revealed that Khan knew about the movie and also expressed his interest in starring in it. However, Barjatya turned down his offer.

“When I was making this, Salman asked me, ‘Sooraj what are you making?’ then, ‘Why are you going to the hills?’ Then he also told me, ‘I can do this film!’ I said no! Because we all know he can climb the mountains. But I needed people who can look as if they can’t,” he said, as reported by Indian Express.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have delivered several hits, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Uunchai was announced by Parineeti Chopra on Big B’s 79th Birthday in October last year. Back then, the actress took to her social media handle, dropped BTS pictures and wrote, “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast (sic).”

Meanwhile, sharing the trailer on Tuesday, Big B took to his social media handle and urged all to shower ‘love and affection’ on the movie. “Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It’s special. It’s #Uunchai! Trailer Out Now!” he wrote.

The film has been extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. Uunchai will hit theatres on November 11 this year. Uunchai is the 60th film made under the Rajshri Productions banner.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here